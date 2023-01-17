Linda Becker

My Dearest Linda,

Where do I begin...you were born in Willmar, MN on December 8th in 1951 to Leonard and Esther Harvey, you are the oldest of 4 girls. Your sisters, Patti (Alan) Baker of Northfield, MN, Kathy (Jerry) Sollum, Glendale, AZ, and Cindy Eix, Park Rapids, MN. You’ve told me so many stories of your childhood, your grandpa giving you your love for coffee by teaching you to drink from the saucer vs the cup because the coffee cooled off faster that way, babysitting and getting pinned on the couch by an aggressive Siamese cat, baton twirling & performing with fire batons, fishing with your dad, which is something we still do often. You had many friends growing up by the railroad tracks in town, some of those friends you still have today. Your dad changed jobs when you were a sophomore in high school and that is what brought you to Park Rapids, where you lived on North Main. One of your biggest disappointments in moving was not getting to twirl baton, so the band director let you be the majorette in the marching band, you got to raise and lower the grand baton, this was after he also let you carry the tuba, that you could NOT play, but you so badly just wanted to march with the band. You were very well liked in school, actually, everywhere we go it seems. You just have a way with people, and you truly care about them and people feel that. You were a cheerleader in school, not knowing anything about sports, cheering things like “verse in 10 do it again” instead of first in ten, but you gave it your best, you tell that story often. It was in English class we became friends; you said I was your knight in shining armor because my friends and I tended to show up when you and your friends needed help. We even told everyone we had gotten married our senior year when we were at the state tournament, we went for a walk, and I’ve called you wife ever since even though we were just friends. Then we went to college you attended Brainerd Vo-Tech and got a degree in dental hygiene but instead found work as a nurse’s aid at the hospital and then at the clinic, working mostly in labor and delivery until our daughter was born in 1980. An evening in October 1972, I made an impromptu stop at your house and knocked on your door asking you to have dinner with me and we’ve been together ever since. We married September 8th, 1973, even though you did laugh at me the first time I asked you, so I went back to college and didn’t talk to you for 2 weeks, wow, you were mad at me when I wouldn’t ask again, but I finally did, and you said yes.

We settled in Park Rapids; I worked construction for my dad then moving on to start our own construction company which still is in operation today run by our daughter and you managed our books. We have two children Josh of St. Paul, who has two children, Ezekiel (18) and Malena (9) and Jennifer (Nick) Eischens of Park Rapids, they have a son, Ethan (18) and a daughter, Halle (15). We also have been blessed with a bonus daughter Annie (RJ) McCarthy, and they have a son Mason (15), we have always said people do not need to be blood to be family and this couldn’t be more true with these three.

We lived simple just working hard and enjoying life. In the fall of 1994, a tragedy hit our family, the whole town felt it actually, our son was in a car accident that changed our lives. You cared for him, being away with him for over 2 years at hospitals, in fact I believe he wouldn’t have survived without you being his angel and doing everything you could to get him better. You met and helped so many people and families with their own stories and trying times, you would listen and make them feel at ease, truly a servant heart you have. After we got Josh home we built our dream homestead north of Osage, you love it here, it is your safe haven, as you would say, we always say we don’t want to be anywhere else.

You have been a servant of God volunteering at church, you believe with your whole heart without any doubt. You taught release time and Sunday school to countless students making lasting impressions on their young lives. To some you were known as the “bell lady”, you loved to hear the church bells ring and would ring it any chance you could get. You were also involved in the learning core, the cemetery committee and helping wherever you were needed. You have made some wonderful friends at Church and shared your love of God with so many.

One of your biggest joys is playing the piano, you will just disappear from conversation and me and the kids will hear you play, we always stop and listen and then you just reappear after you play. Our daughter Jenny has your mom’s piano in her basement, so it happens often when we are there. You have also taught her kids how to play some. You also enjoy being outside mowing the lawn, gardening, doing the farm chores, fishing or helping me do anything I can come up with, I love that about you.

Linda, I know I am special to you, but the grandkids I think are the true loves of your life. We rarely miss anything that involves them, they are truly lucky to have you in their lives almost every day. You are their BIGGEST fan. They call you Grandma Da (short for Linda) and even their friends call you that, you always make them each feel so loved.

You love to visit, telling stories and memories about life, you are an amazing listener, making people feel so special as you visit with them. You are a phenomenal woman who has strength and patience, and you never take time just for yourself. You have an infectious way of making others feel at ease and always, always finding the silver lining in any situation, but on a cold winter day, December 20, 2022 our family was hit with more heart breaking news, you were diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and honey, we gave it our best go around, but you got called to dance with the angels on January 9, 2023, and today, we are all so jealous of those angels.

I know this will probably be the last letter I write to you which breaks my heart, but I need to simply say thank you, I couldn’t have been more proud or lucky to call you “my wife”.

Love always,

your husband Jim