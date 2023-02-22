Lillian Lorraine Roussopoulus, age 99, entered eternity on Sunday morning, Feb. 19, 2023 at her home near Grasston, MN.

Lillian was born on September 16, 1923 in St. Paul, MN to Robert and Lillian (Owen) Schlirf. She attended public schools in St. Paul until graduating Humboldt High School. On May 11, 1953 Lillian was united in marriage to Richard Roussopoulos. They were blessed with four children: Carol, Nancy, Robert and Lois. Lillian devoted herself to making a warm and loving home for her family. They made their home in St. Paul until moving to Crow Wing Lake Township, southeast of Park Rapids, MN in 1995. Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved Richard in 2009

She will be lovingly remembered by her four children: Carol Roussopoulus of Nevis, Nancy Roussopoulus of St. Paul, MN; Robert (Mary) Roussopoulus of Grasston, MN and Lois (Chris) Hebert of St. Paul; 5 grandsons and many great grandchildren.

Lillian was preceded in death by a brother, Robert in early childhood.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids with Rev. Loren Ferch officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.