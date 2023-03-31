Lance Larson was born on July 13th, 1938, to Lawrence and Mae (Fredricksen) Larson on a farm near Rock Dell, Minnesota. He grew up farming alongside his dad and uncles, learning the values of faith, integrity, and hard work. Many of his uncles served in WWII and Korea which resulted in a lifelong interest in military history and firearms. After graduation, he joined the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division of the National Guard and was assigned to Company C, where he served for 6 years. He then enlisted in the Air Force Reserves for 4 more years. Lance also held the position of Liaison Officer for his Red Bull Unit. While working as an orderly at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, he met a St. Mary’s nursing student, Sharon Rowland. They were married on June 4th, 1960. They lived and farmed in the Rock Dell area until moving their family to Park Rapids in 1970, where he continued to farm and founded Straight River Land & Cattle Company. He was a real estate broker for over 40 years and was an avid entrepreneur who enjoyed developing, building, and financing new businesses and ventures. He had a variety of interests and served his community in a number of ways. He taught Sunday School, served as superintendent, was a church board member, taught real estate classes for the state of Minnesota, and was a member of the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Posse. Lance was a member of the Park Rapids Antique Tractor Club, was a Master Mason, and had a private pilot license. He sponsored and shot in a trap league for many years and loved to hunt and fish. He also owned and operated the West 40, a farm-themed restaurant that featured an antique tractor in the dining room. In 2011, Lance and Sharon retired to Watertown, South Dakota. Lance is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Sharon, of Watertown. Their children, daughter Beth (Kevin) Brown of Bathgate, N.D., son Eric (Joleen) Larson of Adel, IA., and son Ross (Jolene) Larson of Garretson, S.D. Grandchildren, Garret (Erin) Brown of Laura, IL., Taylor (Aaron) Conn of Alexandria, MN., Ethan Brown of Omaha, NE., Andrew (Julie) Larson of Minot, N.D., Benjamin (Taylor) Larson of Waukee, IA., Matthew Larson of Adel, IA., Jacob Larson of Adel, IA., Kyle (Carly Holmstrom) Larson of Brookings, S.D., and Emily Larson of Sioux Falls, S.D. Great grandchildren Hugh, Landon and Baby Brown due in July, Johanna, Stark, Elizabeth Larson, Baby Conn due in June, and special friends Scott and Joanna Gilbertson of Park Rapids, MN. Lance passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 24th, 2023, at the age of 84. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 13th at 10:30 am with visitation an hour before at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 1617 14th Avenue NE, Watertown, S.D. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Legion Post #17, 14 1st Avenue SE, Watertown, S.D. 57201, in Lance’s name. A live stream of the memorial service may be accessed by going to the Hosanna Lutheran website: www.hosannalutheranwtn.com and clicking on the “watch online here” button at the time of service. The service will be archived on the Church’s YouTube channel.