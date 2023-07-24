Kurt Michael Schultz, 55, of Park Rapids, MN passed away July 22, 2023. Kurt was preceded in death by his mother Kay Schultz of Park Rapids, MN, bother-in-law Daniel Labrecque of Eagle River, AK, Aunt Mary-Lou Peck and cousin Mathew Shepard. He is survived by his partner Becky Petron and their children, Travis, Emma and Casey, his father Louis Schultz of Park Rapids, MN and his sister Kristen Labrecque of Eagle River, AK.

Kurt was born in West Covina, CA, and attended Edina High School in MN.

Kurt was a highly intelligent individual. Kurt went on to be a talented photographer, a gifted musician and an exceptional DJ. He also owned and operated his own trucking business. In addition to being a mentor in the music industry, he was also a father figure and mentor to his step children.

Kurt’s nurturing spirit was greatly shown in his care for his parents in their later years.

We honor Kurt with his generous decision to become an organ donor and view Kurt as a hero. His legacy will continue to live in the lives of others.

A funeral service will be held Friday July 28, 2023 at Hubbard United Methodist Church in Hubbard, MN at 2:00pm. Visitation will start at 1:00pm. A celebration of his musical life will be held in Minneapolis, MN to be announced at a later date.

The family has requested contributions be made to create a trust to be used to support Emma’s long-term care as per Kurt’s wishes. Contributions can be sent to Becky Petron at 18753 Cleveland Rd NW, Elk River, MN 55330 in memory of Kurt for his abounding love and care for Emma.