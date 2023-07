Feb. 10, 1959 - July 23, 2023

WADENA, Minn. - Keith Tabery, 64, Wadena, Minn., died Sunday, July 23, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m. and rosary after, Friday, July 28, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 29, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.