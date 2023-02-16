Mary Kathleen “Kay” Schultz, 85, of Park Rapids, MN passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2023. Kay was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Vera Peck of Glenrock, WY, son-in-law Daniel Labrecque of Eagle River, AK, sister-in-law Mary-Lou Peck and nephew Mathew Shepard. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Louis Schultz, son Kurt Schultz and partner Becky Petron of Park Rapids, MN and their children Travis, Casey and Emma, daughter Kristen Labrecque of Eagle River, AK, brother James Peck and sister Judy Shepard and husband Dennis.

Kay was born and raised in Glenrock, WY, and attended the University of Wyoming where she studied education. She taught primary school in Dubois, WY and Los Alamos, NM. Kay and Lou spent a good part of their years traveling and visited over 30 countries. Kay and Lou started their family in 1968. She was a devoted and loving mother. She lit up a room with her fantastic smile and her unconditional love was boundless.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday February 21, 2023, at 2PM at Hubbard United Methodist Church in Hubbard, MN. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Matthew Shepard Foundation in Kay’s name.