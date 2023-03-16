Kathryn Donna Belt, Seigrist passed away on January 2, 2023 in Clarksville, TN. Katie was born September 15, 1969 in Ft Dodge, Iowa to Allen and Kathy Belt while her father was in Viet Nam.

Her love of adventure and her willingness to help others was always in the forefront. She was a loving soul who loved her family, but especially her husband Tom. Riding motorcycles and listening to old vinyl records were her favorite way to relax. Her beautiful soul will be missed by all who met her.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Kenneth Wittenburg and her grandfather, Carlton Dean Belt, and grandmother Donna Philips, Cooper.

She is survived by her grandmother Betty Wittenburg (Park Rapids, MN), her parents Allen and Kathy Belt (Park Rapids, MN), her sister, Natasha (Phil) Shovar (Euless, Tx), and her three children, Ryan Halprin (MI), Taylor Stemerman (MD), and Katrina Stevens (Tx) and her grandchildren.