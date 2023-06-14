Kathleen “Katy” Harris

Kathleen “Katy” Marie Harris, 71, Park Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her home.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 4 until 6 PM with tribute sharing starting at 5:30 PM at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids.

Katy was born in Newton, Iowa on October 9, 1951 to Harold and Lucille “Lu” (Kragel) Albee. The family lived in Kansas and Connecticut before settling in Minnetonka, MN in 1966. Katy graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1969 and North Hennepin Community College in 1972. She was employed as a Registered Nurse and worked 35 years at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids.

Katy enjoyed sewing, gardening, flower gardening, working puzzles and was an avid reader and baker. She was an artist and she loved Ground Hog’s Day. She also worked 5 years at the Park Rapids Trading Post until she retired in 2020.

Katy was very generous and she always found the perfect gift for every occasion. She was calm, patient and soft-spoken. She had a laugh larger than life and a smile that won’t be forgotten. She always put others first and didn’t ever want to be a burden-perhaps a bit stubborn in attempts to maintain her independence. She touched so many lives in the community and will be greatly missed.

Katy is survived by her sons, Nathan (Crystal) Harris and James Harris, both of Park Rapids; grandchildren, Abby, Olivia, Elliot, Holden, Landon, Andrew, and Chloe; her siblings, Julie (Dale) Lusti, Ellen Albee, Buzz (Heidi) Albee, all of Park Rapids, and Dave (Angela) Albee of St. Paul, MN; her nephews, Rich Lusti of Park Rapids, Chris (Emily) Albee of St. Cloud, Pat (Silvana) Albee of Germany; and her niece, Liz (Joe) Amick of Eagen, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lu Albee.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.