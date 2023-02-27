Katherine Anderson

Katherine Theresa Anderson, 88, of Park Rapids, MN, entered her heavenly home on February 23, 2023, with family by her side.

She was born on March 14, 1934, in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Allen George and Delores Sarah (Dunn) Entwistle.

She married Guy Eugene Anderson on January 31, 1956, and they were blessed with five children.

Kathy’s first work experience was at Birch Island Resort, cleaning cabins. Her main career was taking care of her family with some years sewing garments at Wringer/Carter Factory and helping at Bergenhagen’s Group Home. She enjoyed cooking “big” family meals and baking. She loved her crafts and sewing projects, making many items for family and friends. Her holiday decorations, inside and outside, were known by all.

She was a member of the Park Rapids Eagles Auxiliary for many years. She was a long time member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was blessed by many spiritually uplifting visits from Deacon John and Father Joe during her home bound time. One of her fondest memories was her first Holy Communion with her brother, Allen, born on the same day.

Many thanks to the outstanding care St. Joseph Hospice provided to Kathy, making themselves available whenever needed.

She is survived by her children, Eugene Allen (Deborah), Guy Virgil, Derrald Joseph (MaryAnn), Marylee Moorhouse, and Rosemarie (Rosie) Flannigan, all of Park Rapids; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, Allen Entwistle; sister, Rita Harvey; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Eugene; parents, Allen and Delores Entwistle; sister, Delores McGough; son-in-law, Michael Moorhouse; daughter-in-law, Bonnita Anderson.

Memorial service will be held March 4, 2023, at 11:00 am at St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.