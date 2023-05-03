Karen Marjorie Kok

Karen Marjorie (Wrabek) Kok, age 86, of Park Rapids, peacefully passed away on April 21, 2023 at the Heritage Cottages located in Park Rapids, MN.

Karen was born in Minneapolis on September 11, 1936 to Walter and Marian (McKay) Wrabek. She graduated from Anoka High School in 1954 and then attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences. On September 10, 1960, she was joined in marriage to Richard A. Kok at the Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church. She devoted her life to making a loving home for her husband and three children: Kelly, Chris, and Paul, in addition to working in her medical career. She worked at Metropolitan Medical Center, Unity Hospital, and Mercy Hospital as a medical technologist. In addition Karen loved music, sang in various choirs, and played the piano with great pleasure and did so up until days before she passed.

Upon retirement and with help from family and friends, she and Richard built their lake home on Big Sand Lake just north of Park Rapids. Karen loved cooking, crossword puzzles, reading, knitting scarves, traveling, playing bridge, dominos and just about any board game. She had an adventurous spirit, gave generously and had a loving heart.

Karen will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard of Park Rapids; her children: Kelly (Bart) Hanson, Chris Kok, and Paul (Michelle) Kok; her seven grandchildren: Jon S., Kaitlyn, Zach, Zoey, Brayden, Blake and Addison; and her siblings: Jeanne (Dr. Thomas) Eid, Lisa (Russell Waldorf) Wrabek, and Lynn (Steve Liston) Wrabek.

Visitation on Saturday, May 13, 1-2 pm; Celebration of Life service follows at 2 pm at Riverside United Methodist Church, 1005 Park Ave. N., Park Rapids, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kinship Park Rapids (kinshipparkrapids.org) or Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org/mnnd).