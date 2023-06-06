Judy (Trueblood) Lucy Mondry

Judy Lucy (Trueblood) Mondry was born to Olivia and Roy Trueblood on January 17, 1939, in Grand Forks, ND and died on May 22, 2023 in Port Charlotte, FL.

She graduated from St. James High School in Grand Forks. While in high school Judy formed lifelong friendships. She also discovered her appreciation for basketball as a cheerleader and it remained her preferred source of entertainment throughout her life. She graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in library science. Judy was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. After graduation she secured a job at the Grand Forks Library and was the librarian behind the wheel and desk of the first innovative bookmobile in the city.

She married Jay Mondry in 1961. They lived in Grand Forks before moving to Wadena, MN, and then to Park Rapids, MN, where she and Jay made their home and raised their family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Olivia and Roy Trueblood and their grandson Michael Mondry.

Judy will be deeply missed by her husband Jay and her children Matt (Roxanne) of Grand Rapids, MN, Marty (Kevin) of Cottage Grove, MN, Amy of Milwaukee, WI and Tony of Portland, OR and her grandchildren Heidi, Katie, Nathan, Katelin and Jordan and her great grandchildren Mila, Watson, Louis, Nora, Penny and Daisy. Judy will also be missed by her sisters Jane (Mitch) Baukol of Bemidji, MN and Jean (Bob Logan) Trueblood of Pasadena CA as well as many other relatives and friends, especially the Birthday Club. She had a kind and gentle spirit and a kind word for everyone, and in return was well-liked by everyone. She had the opportunity to go to Europe several times, and she was a die-hard college sports fan. She enjoyed spending time at their homes on Fish Hook Lake in Park Rapids and Port Charlotte.

Memorial services will be held in Park Rapids, MN with the visitation at Cease Funeral Home on Friday, June 23, from 5-7 PM and the funeral at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Saturday, June 24 at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to contribute in Judy’s name to North Country Charity Group or to the Hubbard County Food Shelf. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.