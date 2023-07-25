Judy Girtz, age 69 and a lifelong area resident, entered into eternal life with her angels, at her home, Thursday morning, July 20, surrounded by her loved ones.

Judy was born on November 5, 1953, in Park Rapids to Ollie and Frieda (Holler) Kendall as the 8th child of 14 that blessed their family. As a child she attended public school in Osage; later, transferring to Park Rapids where she graduated with the Class of 1971. It was during her high school years that she met the love of her life, Ronald Girtz. They were united in marriage on November 20, 1971, in Park Rapids and welcomed their first child, Michael in May of 1972. Four more children followed: Sherrie, Tammy, Douglas, and Jessica. Judy devoted her life to making a loving home for her husband and children. When her youngest daughter went off to school, so did Judy who invested 25 years of her life cooking at the school. She was a long-time member of the St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and was just recently baptized by Father Joe Richards at her home on July 7th. The following day 150 family members and friends came out to the Girtz home to a picnic to honor Judy’s baptism. In her spare time Judy Loved to play softball, go camping, snowmobiling and on Wednesday nights she would have all family members who could make it over for supper. Over the years Ron and Judy welcomed many foster children into their home. They loved them like their own. Judy loved to be with her family, and she especially looked forward to trips to Disney World, which she planned several times.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband for these past 51 years; her children: Michael (Sandy) Girtz of Bagley, Sherrie (Mark Eischens) of Osage, Tammy (Duane Johanning) of Osage; Doug (Meagan) Girtz of Park Rapids and Jessica (Nate Fazekas) of Park Rapids; her 22 dearly loved grandchildren and ten precious great grandchildren with 3 more on the way; six sisters: Lottie, Kathy, Sharyl, Laurie, Denny and Mary; four brothers: Don, Jerry, Oliver and Dale; as well as many in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; l grandchild; her sister, Delores; two brothers: Joe and Tom; two sisters-in-law: Zita and Diana and her parents-in-law: Herb and Lyola Girtz.