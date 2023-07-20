Nov. 5, 1953 - July 20, 2023

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. - Judy Girtz, 69, Park Rapids, Minn., died Thursday, July 20, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Jones Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday July 24, at St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Osage, Minn. Lunch will follow at Kendall Park in Osage.

Arrangements by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home.