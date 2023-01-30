Judy Diane Fleck, age 77 of Benson, MN, formally of Park Rapids, passed away from cancer on January 23, 2023 at her home under Hospice care.

Judy was born November 28, 1945 in Minneapolis to Arthur Fleck and Edna Daniels. The family moved to Bloomington, MN where she graduated from Jefferson High School.

Judy is survived by her two loving daughters: Dawn (Dustin) Dusing of Glenwood, MN and Amy Venzke from Park Rapids. Sister’s Barbara (Gary) Barnes of Delano and Julie (Mike) Aldrich of Richfield and their families. 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter. She is proceeded in death by her parents, grandmother and grandson Jeffrey Dean Preston of Park Rapids. There will be a celebration of life this summer at a later date. Judy will be missed by family and friends, but is finally at peace, at home with Jesus.