The world lost a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Judith Ann MacPherson (Pouchnik), 78, on January 12, 2023. She passed away peacefully in Park Rapids, MN, after fighting her second battle with cancer. Judy was known best for her kind heart, infectious smile, and ever optimistic outlook on life. She had a love for birds, all things purple, and whipped up the best German Strawberry Shortcake on the planet! Judy is survived by her loving husband, Thomas McPherson, married for 57 amazing years. She is also survived by her 3 children, Peter MacPherson (Laura), Molly Raynor (Warren), and Kimberly Mannino (Len), and her brother John Pouchnik Jr. Judy will always be dearly missed by her 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many others. There will be a private memorial at a later date.