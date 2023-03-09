Jon Noel Lee, age 76, of Park Rapids, MN, went to his Heavenly Home on March 5, 2023 at the CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids.

He was born November 10, 1946 in Bagley, the first child of Irvin and Jeanne Lee. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, and kept that faith his entire life. He loved the Lord.

Jon enjoyed sports, competing in football, basketball and track before graduating from Bagley High School in 1964. He received his Accounting Degree from UMD in 1968, and his Master’s Degree from the U of M a year later, eventually attaining his CPA license (Certified Public Accountant). His career as a CPA spanned over 50 years with offices in Bagley, Mahnomen, and later in Park Rapids. He worked hard, and was well respected in this occupation until his death.

Jon was also involved in other business ventures when he returned to Bagley in the early 1970’s such as Manager of the Bagley Peeler Inc., Treasurer of the Bagley Mercantile Co., and later as Treasurer of Bagley Mercantile Hardware Inc. - which were joint ventures with his brothers, Doug and Dave. Jon followed in his father’s footsteps and became a member of the Bagley Fire Department for 17 years. He was involved in many community and civic organizations, usually as the Treasurer. His love of sports continued as a member of the Bagley “chain gang” at Football games for almost 20 years, and was an avid Gopher and Vikings fan his entire life.

In 1981 Jon married the “love of his life”, Sandra (Miller) Oien, and adopted her daughter’s Sheryce, Barbie, and Tasha as his own. Two years later they were blessed with twin boys, Steve and Charlie. Together Jon and Sandi raised their family in Bagley. In 1991, looking for a change, Jon and Sandi and family moved to Park Rapids to start a new business venture together, Lee’s Riverside Resort and continued his CPA practice as well. After selling the resort, some years later, he and Sandi worked together expanding his CPA firm, Jon N. Lee LTD in Park Rapids and Mahnomen. Jon loved to work and never did retire. His motto throughout his life was “When you work - work hard, and when you play - play hard.” Jon will be remembered for his hearty laugh, story-telling skills, and his love of “road trips” with his hands flying while he talked. Jon was a loyal friend, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.

Jon is survived by his wife, Sandi; daughters Sheryce (Mike) Anderson, Barbie (Tony) Marty, Tasha Halstad; twin sons, Steve and Charlie (Staci) Lee; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews; his siblings Dave (Cindi) Lee of Bagley, Kari (Rick) Abel of Bagley, and sister-in-law Penny Lee of Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Jeanne Lee, and brother, Doug Lee.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Park Rapids American Legion from 4:00-6:00 PM.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.