Feb. 13, 1980 - Jan. 18, 2023

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. - John Thorlacius, 42, Prior Lake, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in his home from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids.

Arrangements by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home.