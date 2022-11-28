On November 25, 2022, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, John Bilden, passed away peacefully with his family at his side at the age of 88.

John Gilbert Bilden was born on July 3, 1934 in Northwood, North Dakota. He was the fourth of five children born to Gladys and Arthur Bilden. On March 5, 1952 John married the love of his life, Verona Jane Holter. He is survived by her and their five children Jeff (Mary), Jerry, (Pam) Valerie (Jay), Jay (Debra) and Christie (Afu), as well as twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

John lived his life as a follower of Christ and in accordance with His command to love God and love others.

His love for Verona and their children was paramount and was always on display in how he lived his life. He was their rock that could always be leaned on. He loved to fish, golf and hunt, and spent precious time teaching and sharing his knowledge with not only his kids and grandkids, but so many others whose life he touched.

John was a farmer in Northwood North Dakota for fifteen years until he and Verona moved their family to California in 1968, were he became a sales/engineer for a company that manufactured packing house equipment for fruits and vegetables.

John retired at age 60, when he and Verona made their home on Spider Lake in Minnesota in the summers and in Pharr Texas during the winters, where he passed.

A celebration of John’s life and a graveside dedication will take place this summer, 2023 in Northwood, North Dakota. Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr, TX in taking care of arrangements.