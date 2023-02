July 5, 1945 - Feb. 10, 2023

MENAHGA, Minn. - John Cordell, 77, Park Rapids, Minn., died Friday, Feb. 10, in Greenwood Connections.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at Cease Family Funeral Home Chapel in Park Rapids.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids and Nevis, Minn.