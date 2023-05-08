John B. Goplerud

John Brian Goplerud, 77, of Park Rapids, MN was led home by his late son and loved ones on May 3, 2023 after a lifetime of health issues. John was born on February 3, 1946 to Kenneth and Marion Goplerud of Saint Ansgar, Iowa. Later adopted by Betty Goplerud after the passing of his mother. As he has always had a love for sports, in school John ran track and played baseball and basketball. During his school years he met his wife, Sharon (Johnson) Goplerud. They wed on December 5, 1964. They had 2 children, Mary and Christopher. After farming for 5 years, they later moved to Park Rapids, MN in March of 1970 after the purchase of Bayside Resort on Potato Lake. They then went on to buy an apartment complex in town and later moved to their current home in the country. He continued to further his jack of many trades into selling Real Estate and Insurance. John had many passions, a few including trapping (Trapper John), fishing, hunting, antiquing, and always a good find at the flea market or a Jokela auction.

John enjoyed the camaraderie of being a part of many groups that he felt passion for. Notably The National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, The North American Trap Collectors Association, and most importantly Calvary Lutheran Church. John’s faith is what allowed him to continue his passions and fight for life.

John was loved by many, including his wife: Sharon Goplerud of Park Rapids; 2 children: Mary (Darwin) McKeen of Minnetonka, MN and the late Christopher (Dee) Goplerud of Park Rapids, MN; his siblings: Linda (Jack) Steiert, David (Judy) Goplerud, John (Phijitra) Schorr; h is 4 grandchildren: Cara McKeen (RJ Ham) of Iowa City, IA; Christopher Goplerud (Nicole) of Moorhead, MN; Kyle Goplerud of Fargo, ND; Brittney McKeen of St. Louis Park, MN; his great grandchildren: Easton John Goplerud and Greyson Christopher Goplerud.

He was greeted in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marian Goplerud and Betty Goplerud; his son: Christopher Goplerud; his brother: Michael Schorr, his In-Laws: Emil and Lillian Johnson; his nephew: Mark Steiert; and special family friend Georgia Girardot.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11:00am at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids, MN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 5:00- 7:00 pm at Cease Funeral Home of Park Rapids and one hour prior to funeral services at the church on Monday. Inurnment will be in St. Ansgar, IA at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.