Joanne Kent

Joanne Mae Kent, 84, Park Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Park Rapids.

Joanne was born October 17, 1938 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Albert and Goldie (Havard) Rice. She grew up in the Twin Cities and graduated from North High School in 1956. On August 30, 1958, Joanne married Allen Kent. They were blessed with two sons, Brian and Brett. They raised their family in the Twin Cities, and in 1999, built a new home near Badoura Nursery, by the lake cabin they had for many years.

Joanne worked a short time for Sears and Roebuck then worked for Prudential Insurance Company, retiring as Regional Office Manager.

Joanne loved being at the cabin, fishing, boating, blueberry picking, and needle-pointing. She will especially be remembered for the love she had for her family.

Joanne is survived by her children, Brian (Jill) Kent of East Bethel, MN, Brett (Brenda) Kent of Park Rapids; 4 grandchildren, Danielle (Kyle) Fulk of Laporte, MN, Ryan (Mariah) Kent of Laporte, Jenna (fiancé Alex Huber) Kent of West Fargo, ND, Jaelynn Kent of Menomonie, WI; great-grandchildren, Clara and Carsen Kent of Laporte; brother, Charles (Vivian) Rice of Aitkin, MN; sister-in-law, Audrey Schadow of North Branch, MN; nieces, Tammy (Jeff) Grahame of Forest Lake, MN, and Barb (Rick) Johnson of North Branch, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 53 years, Allen Kent.

A Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids.