Oct. 21, 1961 - May 10, 2023

NEAR BLUFFTON, Minn. - Joanie Holweg, 61, Wadena, Minn., died Wednesday, May 10, in rural Bluffton.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, at Wadena Alliance Church.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.