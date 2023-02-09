Jewel Bebensee, 94, of Hackensack, MN, formerly of Akeley and Park Rapids passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Birchview Gardens Assisted Living in Hackensack.

Jewel was born July 25, 1928 in Red Wing, MN to Arthur and Mary (Hansen) Johnson. She graduated from Red Wing High School in 1946. She moved from Red Wing to Minneapolis in 1951 and attended Minneapolis Business College, graduating in 1953. She married Norman Bebensee on April 24, 1954 at Minnehaha Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN.

Jewel was employed in the Minneapolis area until moving to Park Rapids in 1970. She was employed at Northwoods Bank in Park Rapids from 1971 until her retirement in 1993.

She was baptized into the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on January 27, 1990 in Park Rapids. She was currently a member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Hackensack.

Jewel is survived by a nephew, J. Mark (Nancy) Blondell; 2 nieces, Nancy (Ty) Truax and Linda (Craig) Vonch. She is preceded in death by her husband in 2004; her parents; her brother, Errol Johnson; and her sister, Mary Blondell.

She will be buried in May 2023 beside her husband at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Arrangemenst by Cease Family Funeral Home of Nevis, MN.