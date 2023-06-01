Jerry Thomas, of West St. Paul (formerly of Park Rapids), left us on May 11th, 2023. He was born in Los Angeles, CA with his twin sister Jane on December 24th, 1935 to Lowell and Evelyn Thomas.

Jerry grew up loving the ocean, surfing and swimming. He graduated from Redondo Beach High School in 1953. After serving 4 years in the Air Force he returned home and met Elaine Stigen, who was employed by Western Airlines. They were married on January 4th, 1959 - 6 months after meeting.

They returned to MN where Jerry entered the printing industry as a graphic artist. For the next 45 years Jerry claimed to be the best “stripper” in the Twin Cities!

After retirement Jerry and Elaine moved to their lake home while wintering in TX. In 2003 they built a new home on Skunk Lake near Park Rapids, MN where they enjoyed retirement to its fullest. Jerry was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church and the local RC flying club. In 2022 Jerry and Elaine moved to West St. Paul due to Jerry’s failing health to be near their children. He passed at home surrounded by family.

Jerry was a generous man, supporting many organizations. He had many interests, including flying, which led him to many certifications as a private pilot. He also enjoyed downhill skiing, astronomy, lawn care and anything to do with water.

Jerry is survived by his wife Elaine, 3 daughters Kim Thomas (John), Kit Thomas (Roger) and Kelly Borsch (Bob). Also 4 grandchildren; Quinn and Connor McCauley (Jamie), Molly Borsch and Claire (Jake) Ihrke.

Services will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church at 11am on Saturday, June 3, 3023.