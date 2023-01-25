Jeron “Jick” Knuttila

Jick Knuttila, 71, of Park Rapids passed away on December 26, 2022 surrounded by his children and siblings.

Jick was born on March 7, 1951 to Marvin and Mary (Hocke) Knuttila in Park Rapids, MN. He was welcomed home by siblings Jed and Shari (Strane) Knuttila. The family eventually settled in Perham where Jick attended High School and was an avid athlete. He attended Hamline University, later moving back to Park Rapids where he met Elizabeth (Beth) Baker.

Jick and Beth married in 1978 and had 3 children, Brian, Aaron, and Lauren. Jick was extremely proud of his children and could always be found on the sidelines, in the stands, or courtside cheering them on. He equally shared with them his love of the outdoors through many camping and fishing trips, hiking, and nature photography. During those early years Jick owned Knuttila Photography Studio where he did family, wedding and graduation photos.

Few can talk of Jick without mentioning his joy of bicycling. When the Heartland Trail was free of snow, he was sure to be riding, tallying up 1000 miles or more a year.

Jick is survived by his 3 children, Brian (Ann), Aaron (Megan), and Lauren (Kenyon Tsao), six grandchildren; Ethan, Declan, Soren, Ingrid, Quinten & Camdyn. Preceding him in death were his parents, Uncles Roland and Jerome Knuttila, Tom Hocke, & Aunt Janet Schroeder. And, of course, his dogs, Tanya, Tiffany, Katie, and Hobbes.

A Celebration of Life was held Jan. 1 in the Metro.