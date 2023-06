We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother Janan Darden, 81 years old. Janan passed away on Monday, May 29th, peacefully with her partner by her side. She is survived by her loving partner of 40 years, Con Langan, her two daughters Jalanda and Jenaire, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her brother Lynwood Ganzen. A funeral service will be held in Minneapolis at Crystal Lake Chapel and Cemetery on Monday June 12th at 10am.