James Ray Gildersleeve (Jim), 85, of Bemidji, MN passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 4, at 10:30 am at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Bemidji. Visitation will be held Friday evening, March 3, from 5-7 pm at the church as well as one hour prior to the service.

