James “Jim” Roberts

James “Jim” Darwin Roberts, 83, Park Rapids, MN passed away July 21, 2023 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living.

Jim was born November 5, 1939 in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County to Francis and Agnes (Anderson) Roberts. He graduated from Frazee High School in 1958 then attended Hanson’s Auto Body Repair Trade School in Fargo.

He married Karen Johnson on June 23, 1963. He worked in auto body repair and spent nearly his entire career at John’s Body Shop in Park Rapids. He later owned and operated Jim’s Tool Sales until his retirement at age 62.

Jim had a love for Street Rods. He was a founding member of the Northern Knights Car Club. Jim’s passion for street rods took shape in his first restoration of a 1940 Tudor Ford, a passion he passed on to his sons and grandson. Jim enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and was a Nascar and stock car racing fan. He enjoyed snowmobiling and was involved in races and was director and an organizational team member for various race events.

Jim was passionate about the Park Rapids community. He enjoyed volunteering and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, helped organize the first FOE fishing derby, the Eagles Heartland Grand Prix and many other events. He was a member at Calvary Lutheran Church, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, served on the Heartland Homes Board of Directors, and was ICCSF Treasurer.

Jim was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He was married to the love of his life for 60 years. His family was most important to him.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karen Roberts of Park Rapids; children, Murray Roberts of Lino Lakes, MN, Mike (Kristine) Roberts of Red Wing, MN, Ericka (Steve) Olsen of Shoreview, MN; 7 grandchildren, Alex Roberts, Justin Roberts, Bradley Roberts, Courtney Roberts, Tanner Olsen, Delaney Olsen, Bryce (Megan) Klasen; siblings, Dode Hodgson of Frazee, Gene Roberts of Plymouth, MN, Don Roberts of Hibbing, MN; many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Agnes Roberts; siblings, Willard Roberts, Roger Roberts, Avis Nelson, and Joanne Olson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids and also for 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements by the Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids and Nevis, MN.