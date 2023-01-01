Irene H. White, 92, longtime resident of Side Lake, MN died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids, MN. She was born October 7, 1930 to Alfred and Emma (Lunde) Ongstad in Wolford Twp, ND. Irene grew up in North Dakota and graduated from Rugby High School. She later married Dale White on February 7, 1948, in Rugby. They moved to Side Lake, MN in 1951 and were married for 52 years until Dale’s passing in 2000. Irene was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm and the Side Lake Hobby Club. She was a wonderful seamstress, enjoyed ceramics, collected many dolls, liked watching TV, loved her gardening, especially her flowerpots, and was an avid reader, she absolutely loved country music and above all else she loved her family.

Irene is survived by her children, Mark (Charlene) White, Dallas, OR, Marlene (Basil) Shell, Menahga, MN, and Melanie White, Elk River, MN, her sister, Mildred Brown of Minot, ND, two grandchildren, Sarah White, Eugene, OR, and Benjamin (Nicole) White, Portland, OR, two great-grandchildren, Levi White and Nicholas Radin, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dale White, son, Myron White, granddaughter, Karma Shell, her parents, 3 brothers, and 7 sisters.

Funeral services for Irene will be 2:00pm, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm. The Rev. Brad Felix will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Saturday. A spring interment is planned in the Chisholm Cemetery. Irene’s family would like to express a sincere Thank You to Pete and Jeri Belschner for all the loving and wonderful care given to Irene over the past few years. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.