Humbert J. Resendiz

Humberto José Resendiz passed away rather unexpectedly after a very recent diagnosis of stage 4 cancer. Please join with Humbert’s family and friends for a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church on Friday, August 11, 2023, the day which would have been his 77th birthday. Humbert managed Cass Lake Mini Mart, previously known as Melvin’s Super Station from 1983-2020. His friendly smile brought much joy to Cass Lake over the years. All who knew or met Humbert are welcome to join us at the service at 11:30AM on August 11, in Cass Lake at St. Charles