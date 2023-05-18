Henry Bates

Henry F. Bates, 92, of International Falls, MN, died on April 28, 2023, at the Ranier Roost in Ranier.

Henry was born on May 2, 1930, in St. Joseph, Michigan the son of Frank and Henrietta (Bruns) Bates. Henry entered the United States Army where he served his country during the Korean War. After the war Henry became a farmer, farming grain, alfalfa, and feed corn, along with running a small dairy operation. He moved to International Falls where he worked construction and drove semi. Henry later became an over the road truck driver and worked into his mid-80s.

Henry was united in marriage to Ronda Taylor on June 2, 1990.

He was an avid motorcyclist; he loved his Harley and was also a private pilot (he had his own airplane for a few years). Henry enjoyed going for breakfast at Sandy’s with Ronda, visiting with friends and family, telling jokes, and singing his wonderful songs.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Henrietta; wife, Ronda; sister, Frances Eischens; son, Mickael Taylor; and dogs, Bright Eyes and Tizzy.

Henry is survived by his children, Dennis (Shannon) Thibodeau, Pat (Amy) Thibodeau, Angel (Joe) Edens, and Tara (Dave) Wendt; grandchildren: Taylor, Julius, Keaton, Isabelle, Alexander, Aidan, Ava, Declan, Austin, and Tre; dog, Baby; and many extended family, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am Monday, May 22, at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork, MN. A luncheon will follow the service at the Littlefork Community Building, 220 Main St. Littlefork, MN.

