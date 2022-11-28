Guy “Gene” Anderson

Guy Eugene Anderson, 87, of Park Rapids, MN, entered his heavenly home on November 26, 2022, in his home with family by his side.

He was born on June 14, 1935, in Park Rapids, the son of Guy Edward and Mabel (Cunningham) Anderson. He also attended school in Park Rapids, where he has since resided. He married Katherine Theresa Entwistle on January 31, 1956, and they were blessed with five children. Guy “Gene” was employed by Wheeler Lumber and Bridge for 5 years, took a side job at Parson’s Plumbing, then drove semi for Konshok’s Trucking for 8 years, upon then becoming water superintendent for the City of Park Rapids for 32 years, while also operating his own business of pumping sewers. Fishing, hunting, boating, camping, and playing pinochle with family were his passions. He was a member of the Park Rapids Eagles and held many offices during his active years. He was a long time member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was blessed by many spiritually uplifting visits from John and Kay during his home bound time. Many thanks to the outstanding care St. Joseph Hospice provided to both “Gene” and the entire family.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine; children, Eugene Allen (Deborah), Guy Virgil, Derrald Joseph (MaryAnn), Marylee Moorhouse, and Rosie Flanningan (Kevin), all of Park Rapids; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Allen Entwistle; sister-in-law, Rita Harvey; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Mabel Anderson; his siblings Derrald (Slim) Anderson, Vernon (Pop Eye) Anderson, Edward Anderson, Virgil Anderson and Geraldine Pearson; son-in-law, Michael Moorhouse; daughter-in- law, Bonnita Anderson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial to follow service at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com.