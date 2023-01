May 27, 1938 - Jan. 13, 2023

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. - Gloria Rader, 84, Pelican Rapids, formerly Menahga, Minn., died Friday, Jan. 13, in Riverfront on Main.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Corliss, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at the church.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.