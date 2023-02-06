Geraldine Anne Ginther

Geraldine “Gerry” Anne De La Hunt Ginther was b orn June 1, 1944, in St. Paul, to Edward and Mary (Hale) De La Hunt. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Owatonna on Friday, February 10, at 11:00am, with family visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis at a later date. Gerry is survived by her husband Denny of 58 loving years and their children Mark Ginther (Sarah), Dallas, TX; Karin (Bob) Revering, Bemidji, Colleen (David) Lacey, Chaska; Jon Ginther (Vicki), Plymouth and Joe Ginther (Amanda), Owatonna, ten incredible grandchildren and sisters Rosie Basta, St. Paul, Ruth Mulcahy, Stillwater, Annette Fitzpatrick, Burlington, VA; brothers Ed De La Hunt, Park Rapids, and Jim De La Hunt, Woodbury. Preceded in death by parents Ed and Mary DeLaHunt and sister, Patty (De La Hunt) Gerstner. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family and will be given to charities of their choice. www.megercares.com