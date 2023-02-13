Gerald  “Jerry” R. Hamm

Gerald (Jerry) Robert Hamm, of rural Nevis MN, started his life adventure on July 27, 1939 in Badoura Township, Akeley MN, at his home, (just a couple of miles from his birth) he moved on to his next adventure on February 10, 2023 at 83 years 7 months.

Jerry lived a FULL life. In March 1957-Sept. 1959, he shared his life with the U.S. Navy. After his discharge, he found a lifetime career as a Millwright which gave him many travel opportunities. After his 1st 2 marriages which gave him a son, daughter & stepdaughter, he decided to make his forever home in northern MN. Jerry & his fiancé Linda Hansen moved to rural Nevis where they built their home. Jerry & Linda were married in 1977. With that marriage he gained 2 stepsons. Jerry continued his career until 1996. Jerry enjoyed motorcycles & was an avid motorcycle hill climber receiving many trophies along with a few ‘battle scars’. He was happy to retire but continued to do many welding projects for himself and many others that required his amazing welding skills! He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowplowing, drinking coffee with the neighbors & collecting ‘hats’!

Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents Eddie & Sylvia, son Gary, 2 ex-wives Nancy & Sharon, brother Charles (Skeeter) & nephew Ron. Along with some aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

Jerry is survived by his daughter Tammy, stepdaughter Angela, granddaughter Bobbie Jo, great grandchildren Xavier, Haley Jo, Trenton. His stepsons Lance (Robin) Hansen, Leslie ‘Whitey’ (Amy) Hansen. Step grandchildren Amber, Emily, Erin, Tasha, Tiffany, Erika, Macy. Step great-grandson Rhett, his ex-wife Linda Hamm, brothers Jim, David, Donny, sister Dee Dee, 2 half sisters Bonnie & Patty. Several nieces & nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled for this spring, at which time an announcement will be made. Inurnment will be held at the Lemon Cemetery where he will join his parents and his son. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Funeral Home of Park Rapids and Nevis, MN.