George C. Sayer, Jr., age 85, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Green Pine Acres in Menahga, MN. He was surrounded by many of his loved ones throughout his last days. George was born December 12, 1937, the only child of George Sayer, Sr. and Grace Sayer. He attended St. Thomas Military Academy in St. Paul, MN and after some study at the University of Minnesota, entered the Army ROTC program. George had a lifelong passion for real estate and building construction. He always enjoyed his jobs and had a knack for making work fun. George also loved boating on the Mississippi, driving his convertible, trying out new recipes and regaling friends and families with stories of his escapades. George’s humor was legendary and appreciated by his healthcare providers, sales clerks, restaurant workers, and random strangers in bars. He was always eager to “hold court” with his tales, even during his final days. George is survived by his wife of 14 years, Janice Sayer, and Jan’s many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A private family gathering will be held in his memory. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans.