99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

George C. Sayer

641b4001cb06dc16a7099034.jpg
Published March 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM

George C. Sayer, Jr., age 85, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Green Pine Acres in  Menahga, MN. He was surrounded by many of his loved ones throughout his last  days. George was born December 12, 1937, the only child of George Sayer, Sr. and  Grace Sayer. He attended St. Thomas Military Academy in St. Paul, MN and after  some study at the University of Minnesota, entered the Army ROTC program. George had a lifelong passion for real estate and building construction. He always  enjoyed his jobs and had a knack for making work fun. George also loved boating  on the Mississippi, driving his convertible, trying out new recipes and regaling  friends and families with stories of his escapades. George’s humor was legendary  and appreciated by his healthcare providers, sales clerks, restaurant workers, and  random strangers in bars. He was always eager to “hold court” with his tales, even  during his final days. George is survived by his wife of 14 years, Janice Sayer, and Jan’s many children,  grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A private family gathering will be held in  his memory. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans.

Modulist Image