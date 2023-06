Sept. 3, 1957 - June 8, 2023

WADENA, Minn. - Elston “Howie” Kangas, 65, Wadena, formerly Perham, Minn., died Thursday, June 8, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with parish prayers at 6:45 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, June 16, at Perham High School Gymnasium.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.