Ellen Scharber

Ellen Mae Scharber, 85, of Park Rapids, MN passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at her home.

Ellen Elstad was born on March 26, 1937 in Lindstrom, MN the daughter of Wilbur I. and Myrtle E. (Clemetson) Elstad. For the last 20 years she has lived in the Park Rapids area where she has co-owned the local Sleeping Fawn Resort.

She is survived by her - three children - Deb (Phil) Zachman of St. Michael, MN; Jon Scharber of Duluth, MN; Joe Scharber of Park Rapids, MN. Three grandchildren - Amy, Katie (Jack) and Kara; three great grandchildren- Rhea, Lucie and William. Her sister - Janet (Dave) Hubbard of Montgomery, AL; Her two brothers - Don (MiMi) Elstad of Duluth, MN; Bill Elstad of Grand Portage, MN.

She was preceded in death by her three sisters - Peggy Ballantine; Pat Osterloh; and Mary Jezierski.

No services will be scheduled. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com.