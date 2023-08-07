Ellen M. “Peggy” Pence, age 68, of Owatonna, Minnesota died peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023, following a brave journey with cancer. Peggy was born May 31, 1955, in Park Rapids, Minnesota the daughter of Donald and Ellen Shearer. She graduated from Park Rapids High School, Class of 1973 and later moved to the Twin Cities area. The past 20 plus years, Peggy made her home in Owatonna where she worked as an operations manager for Chicago Tube and Iron. In her free time, she loved to snowshoe with her four-legged friend, Beau. She is preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Eugene Helminick; beloved dog, Beau. She will be deeply missed by her devoted daughter, Shandiea Christopherson; siblings, Bonny (Gary) Siegford, Joe Shearer, Pat (Lewana) Shearer, Sue (Paul) Erb, Dan Shearer; other family and friends.

In accordance with her wishes, no formal services will be held.