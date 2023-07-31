Elaine Nelson

Elaine Marie Nelson, 102, park Rapids, MN passed away at her home on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Elaine was born May 14, 1921 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Daniel and Emily (Nickolay) McGaughey. As a young child her family lived in New Prague, MN. They moved to Mankato, MN and Elaine graduated from Good Counsel Academy in 1939. She worked in a defense plant until 1943 then enlisted in the US Marine Corps. She served as a turret lathe operator in the assembly and repair department of the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, NC. She was honorably discharged in 1945 as Staff Sergeant Elaine McGaughey.

Elaine married Kenneth N. Nelson in 1953 in Mankato, MN. Together they owned a lime service business until moving to Osakis, MN in 1964 where they owned and operated Lindwood Resort for 19 years. They retired and moved to Park Rapids where they enjoyed helping their children run Vagabond Village Campground and visiting with customers.

Elaine was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion, and the Marine Corps League. She enjoyed reading and charity knitting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Elaine is survived by her 4 children, Mary, Lisa, Paul and Carol Nelson of Park Rapids; granddaughter, Alison (Dave) Tischer; great grandchildren, Isaac (Becca Snaza) Tischer of Carlos, MN, Wyatt, Kaycee and Cooper Tischer of Park Rapids.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents; and 2 sisters, Louise and Virginia.

Services will be set for a future date to be determined. Final resting place will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids and Nevis, MN.