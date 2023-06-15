Eileen Costello

6/27/1921 - 1/3/2023

Eileen B. (Comer) Costello lived a rich, full life & passed peacefully at age 101. She lived in Buckeye, AZ, previously Gulf Shores, AL & Park Rapids, MN. Preceded in death by son Daniel J. III (Danny) 1957, husband Daniel J. II (Dan) 2008, & grandson Kai Malik Pridgen 2019.

Survived by 7 children: Peg Costello, Joan (Bill) Pridgen, Jim (Bev) Costello, Pat (Jeanine) Costello, Mark (Cindy) Costello, Terra Costello and Annie Cat (John) Fake; 12 Grandchildren, 18 Greats and 2 Great-Greats; Several God-children and too many nieces, nephews and their families to count. Sister-in-law Jan Comer (Darryl) Lynn is the sole survivor of Eileen’s generation.

Fri 6/23: 10 am, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Minneapolis; 12-5 pm & later, American Legion Post 320, Hopkins. Tues 6/27: 4 pm, Casual Meet & Greet, American Legion Post 212, Park Rapids