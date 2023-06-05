Edward Frank Juelich, 99, of Alexandria passed away on May 31, 2023. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Burial will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Edward is survived by his children: Edward III (Margot), Marie Schrader, Barbara Peterson (Steve); grandchildren: Warren Schrader, Allen Schrader, Melissa Peterson, Brittany Peterson, Michael Peterson; sisters: Louise Walker and Rhoda Norsten.