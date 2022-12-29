Edna M. Domholt

Edna Margaret Domholt, 101, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at Heritage Living Center, Park Rapids, MN.

Edna was born July 19, 1921 to Oluf and Kristine (Bakken) Skorseth in Hubbard Township, Hubbard County. Both her parents were born in Norway and she grew up on the Hubbard Prairie speaking Norwegian. She attended Stony Lake Country School and also attended school in Dorset.

In December 1946 she was united in marriage to H. Oscar Domholt. Edna did domestic cleaning in both in the country and in Park Rapids and later worked as a sales clerk at Ben Franklin in Park Rapids. Oscar passed away in 1979.

Edna was an active member at Bethel Lutheran, joining Calvary Lutheran Church when Bethel closed. She served many years on the Bethel cemetery board.

Edna is survived by her daughter, Arvayda Carter of Park Rapids; great grandson, Mason (Cassandra) Carter; great grandchildren, Amelia, Bella, William, Norah, Adeline; extended grandchildren, Johnathan and Samantha.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; 3 sisters, Alvilde (Ben) Jonston, Olva (Jim) Stout, Clara (Rudy) Norlinger; 2 brothers, Orville (Marie) Skorseth, Harry Skorseth; and grandson Lon Carter.

Funeral services are Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. Visitation is Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids and for 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Stephen Norby will officiate. Pall bearers will be her nephews, Morris Stout, Kenneth Skorseth, Lyle Skorseth, Paul Skorseth, Ron Norlinger and John Norlinger. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Park Rapids next to her husband Oscar.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home, Park Rapids.