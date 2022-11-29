Dr. Jerome (Jerry) Knoblich passed away at home under Hospice care on Thanksgiving Day 2022. He was born on a farm near Lehr, ND on September 14, 1931. His parents were Jacob and Magdalena Knoblich. His father was a German immigrant from Odessa, Russia. Jerry was the last of nine half brothers and sisters and eight siblings.

Jerry attended a one room schoolhouse where he spoke no English on his first day of school. When he was nine his father retired, and they moved to Ashley, ND. He attended grade school and high school there and participated in track and football. He received a track scholarship from Jamestown College, Jamestown, ND and graduated with a major in chemistry in 1954. He was given the prestigious award of “Representative Jimmie” at that time. Three years later, he was back with a Master’s degree from the University of North Dakota in the position of Assistant Professor of Chemistry.

Jerry married Joanne Kilzer, a 1958 Jamestown College graduate, on June 28, 1959. They moved to Wausau, WI where he was a research chemist. In 1961, he returned to Jamestown College as head of the Department of Chemistry. In 1970, he earned his Doctorate degree in Chemistry from North Dakota State University and taught at Jamestown College for 37 years, the longest serving professor in college history.

“Dr. K” loved teaching and took time to counsel and encourage his students. As a result, many of them went on to earn their Ph.D., and they were well prepared. Several of his students keep in touch.

Jerry participated in local and national science fairs, The American Chemical Society, The Academy of Science, and The National Science Foundation. He was honored as Professor Emeritus and also inducted into the Jamestown College Hall of Fame.

He enjoyed numismatics, classical music, nature photography, and collecting antiques, Dryden Pottery, and Meriden silver. Jerry deer hunted with the same hunting party for 30 years, hosted by an “older than average” couple who had taken his chemistry class. He also had many memorable hours of fishing with his pal “Crazy George.” He had an appreciation of art, particularly that in the Red Rock Mountain area of Sedona, AZ where they wintered for several years. Galleries were frequented and many works of art found their way back to Minnesota.

In 1996 he retired, and he his wife moved to Portage Lake, Park Rapids, MN. He was on the Board of Trustees at Riverside United Methodist Church, participated in the Collation of Lake Association, was head of the Hubbard County water sampling program for 20 years, helped with the Hubbard County Freshwater Festival, and was active in the DFL.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Rheinold Knoblich, Pauline Lang, Gottlieb Knoblich, Violet Retzer, Elmer Knoblich, Katie Lang, Martin Knoblich, John Knoblich, and beloved son-in-law Jon Anderson.

Jerry is survived by his wife Joanne, children Shelly Anderson, Paul (Janice) Knoblich, and Michele Knoblich, grandchildren Tyler Goldade, Erica Kingston, Lindsay Stroh, Tanner Knoblich, Ashley Grant, Alley Thoelke, Anna Stroh, and sixteen great-grandchildren.

He will be truly missed by his wife, family, friends, former students, and all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring/early summer.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Riverside United Methodist Church, Food Shelf, Lifelong Learning and Northern Lights Opera Company, all of Park Rapids, MN.

Arrangements made by Cease Funeral Home.