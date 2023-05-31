Dorothy Foster

Dorothy Marie Foster, 87, Park Rapids, MN passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND.

Dorothy was born August 23, 1935 in Pender, NE to Einar and Judith (Peterson) Anderson. She graduated from Nevis High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to James Foster on December 7, 1974 in South Minneapolis, MN.

Dorothy worked for the University of Minnesota in the Computer Center and later in the Physiology Department as Administrative Director. She retired in 2005.

Dorothy was an avid Twins Baseball fan and she was a member of the Aldrich Presbyterian Church. James and Dorothy settled in Park Rapids in 2018.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Rick (Tammy) of Hopkins, MN, Roger (Amy) of Osage, MN; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and brother, David.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Einar and Judith Anderson; brother, Philip Anderson; daughter, Roxanne Way; and her husband James Foster.

A private funeral service will be held in Minneapolis.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.