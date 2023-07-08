Dorothy C. Gregerson “Dottie”

Dorothy “Dottie” Cook Gregerson, age 92 of Richfield passed away on May 16, 2023.

Dottie was born to William and Mae Cook of Sioux City, IA in 1930. At the age of 18, she boldly moved to Minneapolis where she met and married Leo Gregerson in 1951. Soon after, they moved to East Grand Forks followed later by Breckenridge, then Moorhead. Upon retirement, they built their dream log cabin on Little Sand Lake just outside of Park Rapids. They wintered for many years in Tucson, AZ as part of the Rincon West Community.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, She also enjoyed many nieces and nephews and their families and attended many events and get-togethers.

Dottie was a perpetually outgoing ball of energy. She enjoyed many hobbies such as sewing, crocheting, painting, cooking and baking. She was committed to her church and RCW communities where she participated in every activity time would allow. She was a fierce competitor whether a board game, cards or table tennis. She was an avid Twins and Vikings follower in good seasons and bad. While in Tucson, Dottie hiked with the Desert Explorers every week. She also participated in many Friday morning coffee skits and Play Crafter performances.

She is survived by her daughter, Peg Boothroyd; and son, Greg Gregerson; grandchildren, Don A. (Jennifer) Boothroyd, GaNé (Ryan Ferreras) Boothroyd, Anna (Ryan Berg) Boothroyd, Micah Wynkoop and Shawn (Alma) Gregerson; great-grandchildren, Cassie, Jacob, Robin, Maddie, Joe, Jack, Grace, Lee, Maci, Zachary and MacKenzie; sister, Cathie (Dale) Stisser; daughter-in-law, Eve Gregerson; and other loving family friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Leo; son, Kevin; son-in-law, Don G. Boothroyd; and siblings, Leonard Stenum, Richard Stenum, Mary Burres, William Stenum, Robert Stenum, Thomas Stenum, and Beverly Cook.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave S in Richfield, with a visitation 1 hour prior to mass.

