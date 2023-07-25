Doris Marie Sawyer

Doris (Klingenberg) Sawyer of Park Rapids was welcomed into heaven on early Saturday morning, July 22, 2023, at the age of 90. She is now in the arms of Jesus.

Doris was born in Swanville, MN to Carl and Mia (Esselstrom) Lindborg on November 08, 1932. She graduated from Swanville High School in 1950. Doris worked for Munsingwear and Land O’ Lakes Creamery before meeting and marrying Martin Klingenberg. She and Martin married June 1, 1953. Together they had four children.

Doris was a homemaker and was involved with church. She served the Lord by teaching Sunday School, helping in the church library, singing in the choir, and was involved with the Missions Circle. She and Martin, along with several other couples were founding members of Faith Baptist Church of Park Rapids in the 1970s, which is now known as Faithbridge Church. During those early years of the church Doris was instrumental in establishing the church library.

After the passing of her husband Martin in 1977, Doris began selling Watkins products. This led to her being a Watkins distributor for the Park Rapids area for many years. She met Cliff Sawyer at church in 2004 and was married on July 17, 2005. Through marriage, Doris gained 2 stepsons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Cliff and Doris were actively involved with Faith Force. Doris enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed her flower beds, watching birds come to her feeders, and playing cards, mostly hand and foot.

She is survived by her husband, Cliff Sawyer of Park Rapids; daughters: Grace Becker (Terry) of Panama City Beach, FL, Janet Olson (Rod) of Oak Grove, MN, Lois Stafford (Kenneth) of North Scituate, RI; son, Dale Klingenberg (Allison) of Park Rapids, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Klingenberg, parents: Carl and Mia Lindborg, sister, Margaret Duevel, and brothers: Carl Clarence Lindborg Jr, and Paul Lindborg.

A memorial will be held at 11 AM to 2 PM on Saturday August 19, 2023, at Faithbridge Church in Park Rapids, Minnesota. The service will be held in the Fireside Room with an entrance on the South side of the church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Faith Missions Circle at Faithbridge Church of Park Rapids.