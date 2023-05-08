Donna Williams

Donna Mae Williams of Park Rapids passed away on Wed. May 3rd, 2023 at the Heritage Cottages in Park Rapids at the age of 92.

She was born on August 4, 1930 to Edward and Katherine Tripp in Orange City, Iowa. She was raised and attended school in Allegan, Michigan.

After graduation, she lived in Iowa for a brief time and then moved to Jackson, MN, where she met and married Derald Williams in 1955. They lived in Plainview, Harmony and Franklin, Minnesota while raising their sons, Eddie and Chris. During this time they spent many weekends and vacations in Park Rapids, MN with dreams of living out their lives there. Dreams do come true, Park Rapids became their home in 1981.

Most of her career was spent in retail, working for JC Penney for many years in Redwood Falls. In Park Rapids she worked for the Sears catalog store prior to working at Bishops Clothing store where she enjoyed meeting and assisting many customers and coworkers who became her friends. Her final work was with Lutheran Social Services in Park Rapids managing the dining room at Court Apartments as well as organizing the Meals On Wheels for those in need for many years. She enjoyed her work and proudly continued employment until she was nearly 85 years of age.

Donna was a member of the Redwood Falls VFW, and thoroughly enjoyed her years on the bowling team. She was also active for years with the snowmobile club of Two Inlets. She had a very pretty flower garden and always enjoyed being outdoors. Her best memories were with her friends and family antiquing, collecting collectables. She was always excited about her occasional casino trips with her friends - the friends were truly her biggest win.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Derald, her son Eddie, grandson Josh Williams and her siblings. She is survived by her son Chris (Lillie) of Park Rapids, Granddaughter Jenna Williams of Park Rapids, Ben Schlag of Rochester, Bill Schlag of Park Rapids, and Kellen Berkenpas of Az. Also, several nieces and nephews. As well as her beloved rescue cat Kiki.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday May 9th, 2023 at the Cease Family Funeral Home Chapel in Park Rapids, MN. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to service time. Interment will be held at the Arago-Evergreen Cemetery rural Park Rapids, MN. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.