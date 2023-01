Donna Lee  Wolter

Donna L Wolter passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023 at the age of 70. She left behind her children Casey Chavez (Jesus) Erin Wolter (Steven) Michael Wolter & grandchildren; Amber, Olivia, Arya, Colton, Ethan, Avery, Erika, Ahna. Donna enjoyed having her nose in a book, playing Scrabble & Rummy 500. Donna loved sharing her passion of gardening with others. She was also a great baker, even though her peanut butter cookies came out a little burnt. Always had a listening ear and loved midnight car rides with the music turned up. As well as being a devoted JW. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents William & Evelyn Patterson, husband Mark Wolter, sister Diane Morgan, & granddaughter Emma Jean. The family will have a Celebration of Life announced at a later date.