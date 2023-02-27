Donna Kathryn Lymburner, 86, of Osage, MN, peacefully passed into eternal life on February 23, 2023, at Heritage Living Center with her loving family by her side.

Donna was born on March 30, 1936, in Perham, MN, to Henry and Cora (Storms) Hendrickson. She was raised on her family farm near Wolf Lake, MN, and walked with her siblings to a two-room country schoolhouse in Spruce Grove Township. She attended Frazee public school and graduated with the class of 1954. After graduation she became a bookkeeper at Holiday-Erickson in the cities.

On January 4, 1958, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Lymburner at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wolf Lake. They made their home on Straight Lake in Osage and were blessed with four children: Robert, Thomas, Jill, and David. Together Ken and Donna owned and operated Lymburner Awning and Arctic.

Donna enjoyed crossword puzzles, Sudoku, playing cards, dice, Scrabble, and Wordle. She was exceptionally talented at crochet and needlepoint. A cherished moment came one Christmas after eighteen years of dedication, when she gifted each of her children and grandchildren with an exquisitely embroidered and hand stitched quilt.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Ken of 65 years; three children, Tom (LeAnn) Lymburner of Hinckley, MN, Jill Stevenson and David Lymburner of Osage; five grandchildren, Lisa (Ryan) Koenigs, Cory (Katie) Lymburner, Levi Stevenson, Laken (Nate) Pillsbury, and Lexi Stevenson; three great grandchildren, Selah Lymburner, Molly and Arthur Koenigs; one sister, Mary Lou Hendrickson of Carol Stream, IL, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Donna is rejoicing in heaven with those who preceded her in death; her dearly loved son, Bobby, parents Henry and Cora, brothers Orville and Roger Hendrickson, and granddaughter, Grace Lymburner.

A private graveside service will be held on March 11 at the Linnell Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life, 11:00 to 1:00, at Grace Community Church in Osage where lunch will be served and all are welcome.